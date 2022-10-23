Fieldy says there's 'no beef' with Korn bandmates

By Stef Lach
( Metal Hammer )
Estranged bassist opens up about his 'bad habits' and insists he has nothing but love for his old friends

(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Estranged Korn bassist Fieldy insists his relationship with the band remains strong despite him having sat out their most recent tour to deal with his "bad habits."

Korn replaced Fieldy with Roberto Díaz of Suicidal Tendencies for their live shows.

Fieldy, aka Reggie Arvizu, stepped back from Korn in June 2021 to deal with the unspecified bad habits.

In a Facebook update, Fieldy confirms there is no problem between him and Korn.

He says: "I love the guys in Korn. I've known them since seventh grade. We have no beef. I've got no problem with those guys. You guys should support them. They're ripping right now. They just got off tour. They're killing it.

"I'm always gonna be Fieldy from Korn for the rest of my life, because that's part of my legacy. Those are my homies, those are my brothers. We're just in different places right now. We're not even mad at each other. We're all cool."

Touching on the reasons for his Korn hiatus, the bass player suggests alcohol was to blame.

He adds: "When I made the statement about my 'bad habits,' they weren't drugs. It's just, when I'm done with all my responsibilities, I have a Bud Light, or as many as I want, to tell you the truth. I'm a grown man.

"To clarify the habits, I've never tried cocaine, I've never tried heroin. I drink Bud Light, man. It's clear."

Fieldy's video address to fans starts with an assurance that he's in a good place. He says: "Things are great, I'm having a blast. I'm the happiest I've ever been in my entire life."

This week, Fieldy's side project Stillwell released a video for their track Rock the House, paying tribute to the classic promo for Beastie Boys hit So What'Cha Want.

