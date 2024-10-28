Fan group petitions BBC for a Keith Emerson Prom

An Emerson, Lake & Palmer fan group has petitioned the BBC to recognise the late Keith Emerson with his own prom celebrating Emerson's creative and compositional achievements.

The ELPAG (Emerson Lake & Palmer Appreciation Group) have been in discussion with the BBC Radio3 and BBC Proms Controller Sam Jackson and Artistic Director Hannah Donat, to try and persuade the BBC Proms to schedule an evening of the music of Keith Emerson and ELP next year in 2025.

"A concert featuring their works would not only celebrate Emerson’s legacy but also introduce new audiences to the depth and artistry of classical, jazz and more importantly, progressive rock," explains Gary Hunt, on behalf of ELPAG. "Additionally, such an event would hopefully include orchestral arrangements of classic ELP pieces like The Endless Enigma, Trilogy, Karn Evil 9, Emerson’s Piano Concerto No.1, and much more.

"Such an evening allows the showcasing of how their music can transcend traditional genres and resonate within a symphonic context and beyond. By bringing this vision to life at one of the world's most prestigious musical festivals, we can honour Keith Emerson and ELP contributions while inspiring future generations to appreciate their groundbreaking artistry.

"This also allows a formal acceptance of prog, a genre of music that has unfairly been maligned for so many years. One would hope that such an opportunity will open the ears and eyes of younger and unaware listeners to music.

"The BBC Proms, with its tradition of celebrating rich and diverse musical heritages, is an ideal platform to honour the music of Keith Emerson, Greg Lake and Carl Palmer. It's unarguably the perfect venue to pay homage to these iconic British musicians and powerfully decant their genre-defying works onto a new generation, thus ensuring their legacy continues to evolve and inspire."

You can help the ELPAG with their case by signing their current petition. here.