Falling In Reverse lose axeman Jacky

Falling In Reverse have confirmed that guitarist Jacky Vincent has left the band after five years.

He aims to focus on his solo career, while former colleagues Ronnie Radke, Derek Jones and Ryan Seaman will reveal his replacement this week, ahead of a US tour.

Vincent says in a statement: “I can’t thank Ronnie, Derek and Ryan enough for the last five years – I will most likely never laugh as hard again in my life.

“I feel proud to have played with such brilliant musicians and I will miss touring with them enormously. I am forever grateful.”

Frontman Radke says: “I remember the first time I met Jacky. I walked out of prison and he was waiting there, so stoked.

“Hands down one of the greatest guitar players to ever live, and one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met, I wish him nothing but the best.”

Reinforcing that the split is amicable, the band add that no changes will be made to their upcoming schedule.

Falling In Reverse hit the road on November 4 and remain touring until December 20.

Falling In Reverse: Rad Moon Rising