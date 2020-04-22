Falling In Reverse guitarist Derek Jones dead at 35

Falling In Reverse guitarist Derek Jones has died at the age of 35.

His death was confirmed by the band’s frontman Ronnie Radke, who says his heart is broken by the news.

Radke says: “I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail in your old tour van to start Falling In Reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest in peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken.”

Jones co-founded Falling In Reverse with Radke after he left A Smile From The Trenches in 2010, with the pair being the only two members of the band to play on all four of their studio albums: 2011’s The Drug In Me Is You, 2013’s Fashionably Late, 2015’s Just Like You and Coming Home in 2017.

The cause of death has not been made public.

Falling In Reverse were due to head out on tour across North America this summer with Asking Alexandria, Wage War and Hyro The Hero.