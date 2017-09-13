Fabio Frizzi composes score for The Picture In The House

Composer Fabio Frizzi has scored the soundtrack for an audio adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Picture In The House.

The spoken-word album will be released on October 13 via Cadabra Records, with the Zombie and Kill Bill composer’s work accompanied by narration from renowned Lovecraftian scholar Andrew Leman.

Frizzi’s score to the Lucio Fulci-adapted work is said to be “haunting, hypnotic and suspenseful” and creates “a timeless and unforgettable soundscape that will be regarded for years to come, and a work beyond anything previously produced for the spoken arts.”

Frizzi says: “H.P. Lovecraft has been the inspirer of many directors with whom I worked, first among all Lucio Fulci.

“He’s a legendary writer I already knew very well, having to deal now directly with him has been a fascinating and demanding experience.”

The deluxe LP features artwork by Jeremy Hush and also includes an eight-page booklet with new liner notes written by S.T. Joshi, composition notes by Frizzi, and more.

In addition, a limited liquid ‘blood’-filled edition will be available. Pre-orders are now being taken.

Listen to an excerpt from The Picture In The House below.

Composer Fabio Frizzi talks art, Genesis and being scared of King Crimson