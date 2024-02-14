"Sometimes, incredible opportunities present themselves in surprising ways": watch the video for Eyes Wide Open, the first new music from Kittie in 13 years

Kittie have released their first new music in 13 years, the intense Eyes Wide Open.



Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Ghost), the single is the first fruit of the band's new partnership with Sumerian Records, and the first taste of an as-yet-untitled new album from the quartet.



"Sometimes, incredible opportunities present themselves in surprising ways," says Morgan Lander, who founded the group with her sister Mercedes in 1996. "Just a few years ago we could have never imagined we would be getting ready to release new music as Kittie. We’ve been given what feels like a second life and are grateful to Ash [Avildsen] and the Sumerian family for believing in us."



Talking about Kittie's influence, Sumerian Records founder/CEO, Ash Avildsen says, "Kittie are true female pioneers in heavy music that helped bring it into pop culture. They have been both influential in the studio and on the road, as I’ve had the privilege of working with them on touring years ago when they brought out Bring Me The Horizon, In This Moment and many other present day heavyweights as brand new opening acts.



"The ladies have now returned with what I believe is their greatest album since their debut that set the world ablaze. The attitude, grit and songwriting is all there and I am honored to once again be helping them unleash their talent to the masses."

Talking about the single, vocalist/guitarist Morgan Lander says, "Eyes Wide Open is a vision quest for truth. It is a torch lit in the darkness of ignorance to reveal one’s true motives. Eyes Wide Open is a lesson in trust, betrayal, and ultimately the ability to see behind the curtain to reveal all. It was one of the first songs we wrote, coming together again after a long time away from creating, and I think you can really hear the fires reigniting in this track."



Watch the video for Eyes Wide Open below:

The quartet - Morgan Landers (vocals/guitar), Tara McLeodand (guitar), Ivy Vujic (bass) and Mercedes Lander (drums) - will play a number of US festivals this spring, including Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville and Sick New World.