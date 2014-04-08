Eyehategod, Red Fang and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

What're you doing tonight? We're guessing nothing because it's Tuesday. So why don't you make your time on the sofa more worthwhile by tuning into TeamRock Radio for the Metal Hammer Radio Show!

Joining us at 9pm tonight is Eyehategod vocalist Mike Williams to talk about their new self-titled album, we debut new music from the Portland desert-metallers Red Fang, and we spin some of our favourite tunes from Monster Truck, Fu Manchu, Deftones, Alaya, Doro covering Dio, Upon A Burning Body and Behemoth.

And as well as some of the biggest and hottest songs in metal, we’re talking about cats. Specifically the cat we heard about that spent five days trapped inside a sofa donated to a charity shop before being found. This, naturally, got us thinking – have you ever been stuck anywhere? And not just nose-deep inside the latest Metal Hammer (ho ho).

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB live from 9pm til midnight. Be there!