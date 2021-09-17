Exodus rage against naivety on new single Clickbait

Exodus might be over four decades into their career, but they're still finding plenty to rage about on new single Clickbait. The second song released from the band's upcoming eleventh studio album Persona Non Grata, Clickbait touches on the album's wider themes of societal disgust and comes with a handy lyric video (viewable below), just in case you weren't sure what has the thrash legends so royally pissed off.

Speaking of the single, guitarist Gary Holt said he was "very excited to launch the release of Clickbait from our upcoming record! Crushing and aggressive as hell, it captures the power of the new record perfectly! Getting more excited by the day. November 19th can’t come fast enough!”

Exodus's first album in seven years, Persona Non Grata is due November 19th via Nuclear Blast Records and follows news earlier this year that drummer Tom Hunting was undergoing treatment to fight cancer.

Written at Hunting's mountainside house and recorded in three home-studios, the album was engineered by Steve Lagudi (Machine Head, God Forbid, Napalm Death) and mixed by Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Testament, Megadeth). Album art again comes from Swedish artist Par Olofsson.

Lead single The Beatings Will Continue Until Morale Improves was released last month, alongside behind-the-scenes footage of the band in the studio.

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Persona Non Grata tracklist:

01 Persona Non Grata

02 R.E.M.F

03 Slipping Into Madness

04 Elitist

05 Prescribing Horror

06 The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)

07 The Years Of Death And Dying

08 Clickbait

09 Cosa Del Pantano

10 Lunatic-Liar-Lord

11 The Fires Of Division

12 Antiseed

Pre-order Persona Non Grata