Exodus mourn fan who died at gig

Exodus have told of their shock and sadness after learning that a fan died of a heart attack during a gig in Argentina.

The thrash metal icons were playing in Buenos Aires on Monday, when fan Gustavo Molina took ill. He was treated in an ambulance at the venue but medics could not save his life.

In a statement, the band say: “Exodus sends their deepest sympathy to the loved ones of their fan Gustavo Molina who died shortly after their show in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 13, 2014.

“The band was informed of the tragic incident which occurred after the Buenos Aires show by the show promoter. The promoter conveyed to the band that towards the end of the show a young man collapsed and lost consciousness.

“He was brought outside and was treated at the ambulance, but despite CPR and heart injections, unfortunately, he passed away at the ambulance. Exodus wishes to express their thoughts to the family at this difficult time.”

Molina, who was 25, was a member of the local metal band Kronos Thrash.

Exodus are on the road in support of new album Blood In, Blood Out.