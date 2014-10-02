Exodus material has classic feel

Exodus say their upcoming album Blood In, Blood Out is a “perfect blend” of old and new material.

Guitarist Gary Holt tells The All Purpose Show: “I think it’s the perfect blend of the new modern – or as people say the way too modern Exodus and a little of the classic stuff. But it’s not in any way a throwback album.

“There’s going to be some who say the songs are still too long and Gary Holt doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

And returning frontman Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza adds: “I think that’s with anything you do – you’ll attract the likers and the haters.”

Blood In, Blood Out launches on October 14 via Nuclear Blast and the band have released a teaser trailer featuring snippets of all 10 tracks ahead of its release. Hear it below.

Souza tells Loudwire: “Blood In, Blood Out is the best Exodus record by far – and I’m not saying that because I rejoined. Eleven killers, no fillers. I put out another record earlier this year with my other band Hatriot and I thought that was the greatest thrash record of the year – and I just have to say that’s probably the second greatest thrash record of the year.

“Blood In, Blood Out is amazing – it’s awesome from top to bottom.”

Testament’s Chuck Billy guests on album track BTK and Souza says he trusted his old friend to give him honest opinions in the studio.

Souza adds: “ Chuck and I have know each other forever. We work really well together and we know each other really well. So if I’m doing my vocals and he’s there, I can trust him to say, ‘No way, Zet. Doesn’t sound good like that, do it like this.’ or, ‘That’s killer.’ If he says it sounds killer, I know it is.”

The album also features a guest appearance from Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, who returns to the band he formed to play on Salt The Wound.

Blood In, Blood Out tracklist