Exodus Jack took his chance at desk job

Exodus bassist Jack Gibson says time constraints led to him exercising his studio engineering skills on the band's new album.

Gibson had only recorded demos before he got behind the desk for recording sessions on Blood In, Blood Out. But with guitarist Gary Holt called up by Slayer and producer Andy Sneap a victim of his own busy schedule, Gibson took his chance.

He oversaw recording sessions before sending the files to Sneap for final mixing – which Gibson describes as a whole other skill set.

In the fourth instalment of Exodus’ studio update videos, he says: “I just decided to take a class and learn how to do it – learn what all the buttons actually were. Then it came about that with Gary doing the Slayer stuff, our time is a little bit shorter because he’s gone a lot of the time.

“We were really getting down to the wire when we were going to need to make this record in this window of time. We were having a bit of trouble getting Andy Sneap who is also busy all the time. So I just stepped up and said, ‘I’ll do it, we need to get this done.’ We were gonna track it and send it to Andy and he’d mix it. A lot of bands do that.”

Blood In, Blood Out sees the return of frontman Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza who began his third spell with the band when he replaced Rob Dukes.

The album, which is released on October 10, includes a guest appearance from former Exodus guitarist Kirk Hammett.