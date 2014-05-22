Exclusive video: Rival Sons tell Bob Harris about new album

Rival Sons paid a visit to Google's corporate HQ in London recently, where they performed acoustic versions of Open My Eyes and Where I've Been for an audience of invited guests.

Before the show Jay Buchanan and Scott Holiday were interviewed by veteran broadcaster ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris, who asked the band about their reasons for recording in Nashville, and about the sound on the new album.

“If you’re gonna talk about power, Buchanan says, “Michael Miley’s playing on this record is his best. Watching him play every day was a delight because it seemed that his attack was ultra-musical this time and a little bit different.”

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQzzc7BAM3o)

Great Western Valkyrie is out June 9th in the UK on Earache Records.