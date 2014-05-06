EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Behind the Scenes with California Breed, Part III

California Breed's debut album is released Monday May 19th by Frontiers Records. Glen Hughes, Jason Bonham and newcomer Andrew Watt have filmed a series of behind-the-scenes clips to promote the record.

In the third instalment, producer Dave Cobb recalls Glenn Hughes’s early years, Andrew Watt reveals how rock’n’roll is alive and well in the home of country music, and both claim that recording to tape rather than digital brought out the best in all three musicians.[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rS7Y-9NAHCE)