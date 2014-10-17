EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Clufetos on Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy's drummer praises the Prince Of Darkness in this exclusive clip.

Taken from Ozzy’s upcoming Memoirs Of A Madman DVD, Ozzy’s drummer Tommy Clufetos talks about the Sabbath frontman’s levels of charisma, stating that “it’s in [Ozzy’s] blood” and has what “the great entertainers have”.

And frankly, we have to agree. Say what you want about Ozzy’s live show, you cannot deny his insatiable desire to entertain the crowd.

The Memoirs Of A Madman DVD set (with accompanying CD and vinyl editions) can be ordered from Amazon.

We’ve also got a FREE Ozzy Osbourne iPad supplement you can download right now.