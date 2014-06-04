EXCLUSIVE: Stream V by Voyager now

Aussie prog metal heroes Voyager have released their fifth album – and we have an exclusive UK stream of all 13 tracks.

Recorded thanks to a highly successful crowd funding initiative – which saw the target reached inside three days – V is described by the band as “a delicious feast of melodic progressive metal”.

It can be bought now via Voyager’s Bandcamp page, on Amazon, CD Baby or iTunes.

But if you want to try before you buy, check out the stream below.

V tracklist

Hyperventilating 2. Breaking Down 3. Beautiful Mistake 4. Fortune Favours the Blind 5. You, the Shallow 6. Embrace the Limitless 7. Orpheus 8. Domination Game 9. Peacekeeper 10. It’s a Wonder 11. The Morning Light 12. Summer Always Comes Again 13. Seasons of Age

V exclusive stream