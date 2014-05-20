Exclusive: Scott Stapp unveils acoustic version of 'Hit Me More'

Creed frontman Scott Stapp has recorded an exclusive acoustic performance of his current single, 'Hit Me More', filmed at Universal Records in London following his April 23 appearance at the Electric Ballroom in Camden.

The track, a re-imagined version of one of the key tracks on Stapp’s acclaimed solo album, Proof Of Life, finds the singer meditating upon bad life choices, regrets and redemption.

“This is the most meaningful record of my career,” Stapp notes. “I’ve made a mess of a lot of things in my life, but I’ve learnt my lessons. This album chronicles my struggles, my journey to find myself, and is therefore the most honest record I have ever written.”

