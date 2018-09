Iron Maiden's Somewhere In Time was released today in 1986 and to celebrate we've unearthed these previously unseen shots from back in the day.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

You’ve just got to love Iron Maiden, haven’t you?

Take a look back at their 80s glory in this piece penned by Maiden superfan Dom Lawson.