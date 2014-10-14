Exclusive: In The Studio with the Von Hertzen Brothers

The Von Hertzen Brothers - Mikko, Kie and Jonne - are currently in Vancouver, Canada, working with with producer GGGarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine/Biffy Clyro/Rise Against) on the follow-up to their 2013 album Nine Lives.

The album, the Finns’ sixth, is due for release through Spinefarm Records early in 2015. Frontman Mikko Von Hertzen has recorded a studio update for us, to clue us in on the progress of the recording session. And Mikko’s top-notch Steven Tyler and Jon Bon Jovi impressions are a nice little bonus…