Exclusive Free Download: Black Owls new single

Formed in 2007, Black Owls claim that they “revise rather than revisit the classic rock genre” – but bearing in mind that they also describe their music as “the soundtrack for an Amish strip club” you probably can’t trust a word they say.

What you can believe is that we have TWO tracks by them to give away.

Part of the Ohio River music scene that’s given us CR-approved bands like Buffalo Killers and Foxy Shazam and alt.rock royalty like the National, the Breeders, Guided by Voices and Afghan Whigs, Black Owls straddle the two worlds admirably, with enough foot-on-the-monitor swagger to balance any skinny jeaned-indie-sophisto leanings.

A ludicrous comparison? Coming right up guv’nor: Imagine Bristolian art-rockers the Blue Aeroplanes if you got them wasted on tequila and set them on fire. Too obscure? OK. Imagine Queens Of The Stone Age if they were a drunken Psychedelic Furs tribute band playing their last gig at a prison. Too negative? OK. Imagine… ah fuck it, just have a listen.

Download Gasoline and Rook for FREE here.

(NB: the link says “name your price - if you don’t want to pay anything, just enter ‘0’. Offer valid until 1st May 2014)

Or watch the video first:

For more info, visit the Black Owls website.