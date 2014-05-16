EXCLUSIVE: Flayed Disciple – The Gates Of Bedlam video

Who doesn't love a bit of deathy thrash on a Friday morning? We know we do. That's why we're premiering the new video from the pummelling Flayed Disciple.

The Gates Of Bedlam

Taken from their upcoming self-titled EP, the brutal death metallers have taken the atrocities commited at London’s Bethlam Hospital as a reference point.

Guitarist Jon Whitfield said “This video was loads of fun to do, it’s straight up and simple, fast and dark which is what we wanted. It’s difficult to do a video without coming across as pretentious, but I think we’ve done well here. The lyrics for this track are really clever and for me it was the obvious choice to do a video for.”

Flayed Disciple are off on tour next week with Bonded By Blood and Seprevation. Check out the dates on the poster below.