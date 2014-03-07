EXCLUSIVE: Feed The Rhino To Release In June

UK hardcore ragers Feed The Rhino will release their new studio album this June!

The Sorrow And The Sound, the band’s third full-length, will officially land on June 16 via Siege Of Amida Records/Century Media!

Fuck yes! In the meantime, you can catch the lads tearing stages to shreds on the following dates with The Howling and Zoax:

May

1st Brighton, Audio

2nd Bath, Moles

3rd Oxford, O2 Academy 2

8th Nottingham, Basement

9th Carlisle, Brickyard

10th Leicester, O2 Academy

15th Peterborough, Met Lounge

16th Folkestone, Quarterhouse

You can also catch them at the following festivals:

March

8th Newport Centre with Skindred (along with The Blackout, Hacktivist and Continents)

14th Gwynedd, Hammerfest

15th Southampton, Takedown Festival

29th Liverpool, Radstock

30th Newcastle, Radstock

Oh, and at Download in June. So basically, you have no sensible excuse to miss them. Expect chaos