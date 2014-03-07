EXCLUSIVE: Feed The Rhino To Release In June

UK hardcore ragers Feed The Rhino will release their new studio album this June!
The Sorrow And The Sound, the band’s third full-length, will officially land on June 16 via Siege Of Amida Records/Century Media!
Fuck yes! In the meantime, you can catch the lads tearing stages to shreds on the following dates with The Howling and Zoax:
May
1st Brighton, Audio
2nd Bath, Moles
3rd Oxford, O2 Academy 2
8th Nottingham, Basement
9th Carlisle, Brickyard
10th Leicester, O2 Academy
15th Peterborough, Met Lounge
16th Folkestone, Quarterhouse
You can also catch them at the following festivals:
March
8th Newport Centre with Skindred (along with The Blackout, Hacktivist and Continents)
14th Gwynedd, Hammerfest
15th Southampton, Takedown Festival
29th Liverpool, Radstock
30th Newcastle, Radstock
Oh, and at Download in June. So basically, you have no sensible excuse to miss them. Expect chaos