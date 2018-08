Fans of early While She Sleeps rejoice, their northern brethren Dead Harts are bringing the noise of Yorkshire to your ears and we're loving it.

We saw these guys live the other day and they blew us away. Expect big things from these guys later in the year. Find out more on Dead Harts over here.

New album Cult For The Haggard Youth is out 21 July. Pre-order it here.