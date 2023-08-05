Ex-Kinks keyboard player John Gosling dies at 75

John Gosling, the former keyboard player with The Kinks, has died at the age of 75.

Gosling, who was born in Devon in 1948, joined the band in 1970, ahead of the Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One album. He auditioned by playing baby grand piano on the single Lola, which reached No.2 in the UK and No.8 in the US. He played on nine more Kinks albums, leaving after 1978’s Misfits.

In a statement, the band said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John's wife and family.”

Kinks singer Ray Davies said: “Condolences to his wife, Theresa, and family. Rest in peace dearest John.”

“I’m dismayed, deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing,” added guitarist Dave Davies. “He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks’ music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

Former Kinks drummer Mick Avory also paid tribute: “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour … which made him a popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God bless him…”

In 1994, Gosling and Avory teamed up in Kast Off Kinks, which also featured other former Kinks members Jim Rodford and John Dalton, before retiring in 2008.