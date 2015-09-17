Evil Blizzard unveil Stupid People

Preston’s sinister side is on full show as the Evil Blizzard prepares to release new album Everybody Come To Church.

And as a taster for their second full-length release, Metal Hammer is premiering the track Stupid People.

Speaking to Hammer about the track, drummer Side says it’s “aimed at the ‘do as I say, not do as I do’ politicians and fat cats.

“People are sick of being told to live with austerity but see the very same people imposing it living a life far removed from what they impose. It’s the soundtrack to the Western world hurtling ego-first into the sea. As simple, immediate and disposable as 99% of contemporary culture.”

Pretty bleak, right? Well give it a listen below.

Everybody Come To Church is out October 9 via Louder Than War Records.

They’re also heading out on tour this month. More info here.