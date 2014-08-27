Evergrey drop in on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

You've only been back at work a day and you're already bored. Don't worry, we asked your colleagues and they said you're useless anyway. So you might as well stick on some tunes when you get in tonight to cheer yourself up a bit.

Joining us tonight are Evergrey who’ll be talking about their upcoming (and outstanding) album Hymns For The Broken – check out their latest video here.

And we’ll be pumping out our favourite tracks from Gojira, Twelve Foot Ninja, In Flames, Mastodon, Coheed, Opeth and King’s X.

We’ll also be talking about the phenomenon of the Ice Bucket Challenge. Our own Alexander Milas recently completed it (see below), who nominated Machine Head’s Robb Flynn. But who from the world of metal would you like to see getting it in the face? And why?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.