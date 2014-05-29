Even more names added to Techfest

Festival season is officially here, folks! And there are loads of exciting names being thrown around all over the place, especially are the Metal Hammer sponsored Techfest – just take a look at the new additions.

We can now announce that The Haarp Machine, Gorod, Aliases, Destrage and Nexilva are playing this summer in Newark. Also added today are Red Seas Fire, Aeon Zen, Atlantis Chronicles, Idiom, Orion, Kodeks, Mountains Under Oceans, The Colour Pink Is Gay and Valis Ablaze.

But that’s not all there is to be excited about, have you seen those whopping great question marks on the new poster? That’s where the healiners are going to be! All these kick-ass names have been added and there’s still the big guns to come. We can guarantee it’s going to be massive.

Tickets start at just £59.99. Go and pick yours up here.