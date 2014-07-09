Even more bands added to Bloodstock

Bloodstock is fast approaching and they're still announcing more bands for the metal extravaganza. It's headlined by Down, Emperor and Megadeth – but there really is something for everyone!

Just added to the main stage are the Italian power metallers Arthemis on the Sunday to get your fists pumping. And over on the Sophie Lancaster stage are the groove heavy Gurt, melodic death metallers Deals Death, black metallers Old Corpse Road, prog-metallers Collibus, medieval death metallers Haerken and the Manc metalheads Babylon Fire.

The Jägermeister stage has also added names including The Amorettes, Enk Elination and Alzir.

Plus the New Blood stage is being invaded by a new gang of Metal 2 The Masses winners including Convincing Clearity, Hogslayer, Metaprism, All Consumed, Akb’al, Leatherneck, Once Upon and The Self Titled.

For the full line-up check the poster below. And for tickets HEAD OVER HERE.