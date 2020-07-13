European Metal Festival Alliance reveals full lineup for August weekender

Last month it was revealed that 13 festivals would be collaborating on a new fundraiser titled the European Metal Festival Alliance to benefit the "beleaguered" independent festival sector.

The online event will run across the weekend of August 7-9 and it’ll involve the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air, Alcatraz (Belgium), Art Mania (Romania), Brutal Assault (Czech Republic), Dynamo (Netherlands), Into The Grave (Netherlands), Leyendas De Rock (Spain), Metal Days (Slovenia), Midgardsblot (Norway), Motorcultor (France), Party.San (Germany), Resurrection (Spain), and Summer Breeze (Germany).

Now the final lineup has been revealed, with organisers saying: “Across the weekend, you’ll be able to watch never broadcast before sets of Sabaton’s 2019 headline show from Bloodstock 2019, Avatar’s 2019 headline Alcatraz Festival show, as well as shows from Tesseract (Bloodstock 2019), Thy Art Is Murder, Napalm Death, Grand Magus and Battle Beats – all from Summer Breeze 2019.

“Dee Snider also makes an appearance via two previously unreleased live tracks from Bloodstock 2019, and neo-folk heroes Heilung have recorded an exclusive video especially for the event.”

Organisers add: “If you’re unable to watch a band at their ‘stage time’, don’t worry, as you’ll be able to replay all sets for up to 48 hours afterwards.”

There will also be new live sets recorded during lockdown from artists including Orange Goblin, Venom Prison, King 810, Amenra, Rotting Christ and Butcher Babies.

In addition, there will be new video interviews recorded especially for the event, involving Snider, Saxon’s Biff Byford, Jamey Jasta, Devin Townsend, Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall, Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia, Wednesday 13 and more.

Tickets for a full weekend pass for the European Metal Festival Alliance are now available through the official website, priced at €6.66. Special t-shirts for the event are also available through the site.