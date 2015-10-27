Europe tease War Of Kings DVD with Wacken clip

Europe have released a live performance video for their track Nothin’ To Ya.

It’s lifted from the DVD element of their upcoming War Of Kings Special Edition package, which is released on December 4 via Hell & Back Recordings/UDR Music.

It’s an expanded version of 10th album War Of Kings, which was issued earlier this year.

The special edition contains the original album along with a film of their live set from this year’s Wacken festival in Germany. It will be available on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray and a limited-edition Deluxe Package on CD/DVD/Blu-ray. The latter will be bundled with a photobook.

Europe head out on a 16-date road trip across the US in January.