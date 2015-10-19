Europe expand War Of Kings

Europe have announced they’ll release an expanded edition of their War Of Kings album.

The original launched in March this year and the repacked version will appear on December 4.

The Special Edition will contain the original 10th album, along with a film of their live set from this year’s Wacken festival in Germany.

It’ll be issued digitally, on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray and a limited-edition Deluxe Package on CD/DVD/Blu-ray. The latter will be bundled with a photobook, with pre-orders starting from October 21.

In addition, the band will head out on a 16-date road trip across the US starting in January.

Frontman Joey Tempest says: “It’s so great to soon be back in the USA after our very successful east coast shows earlier this year – covering a lot more States this time. The War of Kings tour continues.”

Tickets for the dates go on general sale on Friday (October 23) at 12noon ET via Europe’s official website.

War Of Kings Special Edition tracklist

CD

War Of Kings Hole In My Pocket The Second Day Praise You Nothin’ To Ya California 405 Days Of Rock ’N’ Roll Children Of The Mind Rainbow Bridge Angels (With Broken Hearts) Light It Up Vasastan

DVD/Blu-ray tracklist

War Of Kings Hole In My Pocket Superstitious Scream Of Anger Last Look At Eden Second Day Firebox Sign Of The Times Praise You The Beast Ready Or Not Girl From Lebanon Nothin’ To Ya Let The Good Times Rock Rock The Night Days Of Rock ’N’ Roll The Final Countdown

Jan 19: San Jose Rockbar Theater, CA

Jan 20: Anaheim The Grove, CA

Jan 22: Los Angeles Saban Theater, CA

Jan 23: Las Vegas Hard Rock Live, NV

Jan 24: San Diego Music Box Theater, CA

Jan 25: Chandler Wild Horse Pass Casino, AZ

Jan 27: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

Jan 28: Sioux Falls Badlands Pawn, SD

Jan 29: Shawnee The Grand Events Center, OK

Jan 30: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Jan 31: Houston House of Blues, TX

Feb 02: Fort Lauderdale Revolution, IL

Feb 03: St Petersburg The Concert Courtyard, FL

Feb 04: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Feb 05: Biloxi Hard Rock Casino, MS

Feb 06: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA