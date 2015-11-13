ETID man Buckley’s 'spiritual’ detour inspired novel

Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley says a “spiritual” change in his life inspired him to write his debut novel.

Scale, a semi-autobiographical story about a musician who’s struggling after a life-changing tragedy, is out on November 19 in the UK and December 15 elsewhere.

Buckley tells Kerrang: “Right before recording the last record From Parts Unknown, I was feeling really exhausted with the way things were going, so I started getting into meditation and some spiritual type things, which are completely not typical of my character.

“If anyone had told me that would appeal to me five years ago I never would have believed them.

“I took this weird little detour outside of the way my life was going and had these new experiences, which really made me start looking at things differently.”

He’s keen to write more novels in the future but insists he’ll hold off for the time being.

Buckley continues: “I have some ideas, and I plan to go back into that stuff. But I also want to see what the reception is like for this one. I know that I love it, but I really don’t know whether anyone else will.”

Every Time I Die are currently on tour across the UK. They play Aberdeen, Newcastle and Sheffield this weekend.