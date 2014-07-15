Essential Richie Kotzen takes in impressive career

Richie Kotzen will release a new best of compilation in September featuring tracks from his huge back catalogue of solo work.

The Essential Richie Kotzen drops on Monday, September 1, in a 2CD format with additional DVD.

The retrospective includes two new tracks, War Paint and Walk With Me, as well as classic material, acoustic performances and bootleg recordings. The DVD features music videos and some of those acoustic and bootleg performances.

Kotzen curated the collection himself and says it gives listeners the most comprehensive introduction to his body of work. He adds: “I’ve really changed and grown as an artist and as a person. I hand-selected songs so newcomers can get into my music and learn who I am as a recording artist.”

On new song War Paint, Kotzen adds: “It was a challenge to make a studio recording sound like a live band with only one musician playing all the instruments. I think I accomplished that on this track.”

And on Walk With Me, he says: “There was a specific sound I was hearing in the song. I realised it was a Theremin, so I bought one. I spent a couple of weeks learning it. I used that where the lead guitar would normally go. It was a really rewarding departure for me.”

As well as his remarkable solo career, Kotzen plays guitar for The Winery Dogs, who also feature bassist Billy Sheehan and drummer Mike Portnoy.

He plans to release a new solo album in 2015.