Escape The Cult reveal video for I'm Absolute

Escape The Cult have released a video for their debut single I'm Absolute.

The prog supergroup – which features former and current members of Primus, A Perfect Circle and King Diamond – have created a unique take on the ‘lyric video’ format, with words from the song appearing as part of the background and scenery throughout.

Escape The Cult’s debut album All You Want is released on Monday, August 18. Single I’m Absolute is out now.

Escape The Cult is the brainchild of Kamlath bass player Peter G Shallmin. He is joined by drummer Tim Alexander, formerly of Primus and A Perfect Circle. Mike Wead of King Diamond and Mercyful Fate is on guitar duties while French singer Matthieu Romarin, from Uneven Structure, completes the line-up.

Escape The Cult: I’m Absolute