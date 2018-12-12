Eric Gales announces new album The Bookends

Eric Gales has announced that his new album The Bookends will launch on February 8.

It’ll be released via Provogue/Mascot Label Group and features collaborations with Beth Hart, Doyle Bramhall II and gospel singer and rapper B. Slade.

A taster of the album has been released in the shape of a lyric video for Watcha Gon’ Do, which can be watched below.

Gales has been called “One of the best, if not the best guitar player in the world,” by Joe Bonamassa and “absolutely incredible” by Carlos Santana, while Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro once said, “How Eric Gales isn’t the hugest name in rock guitar is a total mystery.”

According to Gales, his goal with The Bookends was to challenge himself as a guitarist and also as a vocalist: "What spearheaded that was the artists that I have on the record," he said.

Doyle Bramhall II is featured on the track Southpaw Serenade, while vocalist Beth Hart joins Gales on a rendition of The Beatles’ With A Little Help From My Friends.

Said Gales about the latter: "Why that song? Well, we both have similar stories. We're survivors, you know, drug addiction and her from depression. If you've got the right support and you can have help from your friends it will all be awesome. It is such a powerful piece.”

Gales’ last album Middle Of The Road, was released in February 2017 and was one of Classic Rock and Total Guitar’s albums of the year.

Eric Gales: The Bookends

1. Intro

2. Something's Gotta Give (feat. B. Slade)

3. Watcha Gon' Do

4. It Just Beez That Way

5. How Do I Get You

6. Southpaw Serenade (feat. Doyle Bramhall II)

7. Reaching For A Change

8. Somebody Lied

9. With A Little Help From My Friend (feat. Beth Hart)

10. Resolution

11. Pedal To The Metal (feat. B. Slade)