Enuff Z’Nuff detail new studio album Brainwashed Generation

Enuff Z’Nuff have announced they’ll release their new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2018’s Diamond Boy is titled Brainwashed Generation and it’ll launch on July 10 through Frontiers Music srl.

The record will also feature a number of guest musicians including Mike Portnoy, Cheap Trick touring member Daxx Nielsen – and original Enuff Z’Nuff vocalist and guitarist Donnie Vie.

Enuff Z’Nuff singer and bassist Chip Z’nuff says: “This batch of songs are simply gifts from above via a plethora of influences. There's certainly plenty of fodder at this unprecedented time in our world.

“We recorded the album in a few interesting locations, such as Stonecutters Studio in downtown Chicago, Chris Steinmantz’s studio, which was a ghost town, and my studio on the Southside that was filled with extracurricular activities during the whole process.

“Fabulous rock musicians came by during these sessions to lend their magnificent skills, including members of Cheap Trick, Mike Portnoy and Steve Ramone.”

To mark the news, Enuff Z’Nuff have released the track Fatal Distraction which can be listened to below.

The band have also announced their intention to tour across North America and Europe in support of the album as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Chip is joined in the lineup by guitarists Tory Stoffregen and Alex Kane, and drummer Daniel B. Hill.

Enuff Z’Nuff: Brainwashed Generation

1. The Gospel

2. Fatal Distraction

3. I Got My Money Where My Mouth Is

4. Help I’m In Hell

5. It’s All In Vain

6. Strangers In My Head

7. Drugland Weekend

8. Broken Love

9. Go…

10. Winding Road