Entombed, Clutch and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight’s Metal Hammer Show celebrates our latest Slipknot cover designed and drawn by Judge Dredd and Walking Dead artist, Charlie Adler. We’ve got two words for you: collector’s edition.

So with that in mind and our capes snapping hard in the wind, we will be celebrate the superhero in song, so expect tunes from Entombed, Rollins Band, Anthrax, Clutch, Megadeth, Faith No More and Black Sabbath, plus the debut album comes from Animals As Leaders.

Plus we talk about the news that US astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko are about to undertake a 12-month tour of duty on the International Space Station. It will be the longest continuous stay anyone has had aboard the 400km-high orbiting platform. Scientists hope to get a keener idea of the effects on the human body of living in microgravity for extended periods. Which got us thinking… that’s a long time to spend with anyone, what’s the one thing that annoys you most about people? People who eat with their mouth open, they’re on the list…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.