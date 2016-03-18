Entombed AD vocalist loses legal battle with ex-guitarist

Entombed AD vocalist Lars-Goran ‘LG’ Petrov has lost his legal battle to stop former guitarist Alex Hellid selling beverages under the band’s original moniker.

Hellid will be able to sell band-labelled drinks after Petrov’s appeal to stop him was rejected by the Swedish Patent And Registration Office.

Petrov filed a letter of protest to block the move, saying Hellid was acting in “bad faith” and that there was a desire to “deceive the public,” Blabbermouth reports.

The former axeman had registered the trademark for Entombed under spirits production in 2014, after a legal fallout following the band’s lineup change resulted in the group being forced to amend their name to Entombed AD.

Petrov said of the name change: “It had to be done. There was too much bullshit, crying and whining about things. Some people are comfortable staying at home.

“We did what bands should do – release an album and go on tour, and that’s what it’s all about. We added two letters, but it’s still the same band, only without people that want to stay at home or take millions of years over a riff.”

Last month Entombed AD released Dead Dawn, the second album they’ve issued under their new moniker. They’ll play a string of festivals in Europe over the coming months.

Apr 01: Moita Metal Fest, Portugal

Jun 03: Plzen Metalfest Open Air, Czech Republic

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 25: Dokkum Open Air, Netherlands

Jul 02: Trier Death Shall Rise, Germany

Jul 07: Ballenstedt Rock Harz, Germany

Jul 08: Viveiro Resurrection Festival, Spain

Aug 09: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 10: Dinkelsbuehl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany