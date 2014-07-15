Entombed AD stream Vulture And The Traitor

Entombed AD have made a track from their upcoming new album available to stream.

Listen to Vulture And The Traitor via the YouTube video below.

It is taken from album Back To The Front, released on Monday, August 4 via Century Media Records. The album is the first under the name Entombed AD.

The band features singer Lars Goran Petrov, drummer Olle Dahlstedt, bass player Victor Brandt and guitarist Nico Elgstrand. They changed the band name from Entombed to Entombed AD in January.

A month later, former members Alex Hellid, Uffe Cederlund, and Nicke Andersson reformed for a run of gigs under the name Entombed, with the two bands distancing themselves from each other.

Entombed AD play the Friday of Bloodstock this August. Get your tickets here!

Entombed AD: Vulture And The Traitor