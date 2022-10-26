Enter Shikari, Arch Enemy and Misfits to appear in animal rights documentary

Members of Enter Shikari, the Misfits, Arch Enemy and Earth Crisis are just some of the musicians who are set to appear in a documentary exploring the link between animal rights and music.

Filmmaker Chris Hines began work on Taking Note - The Animal Rights Music Documentary six years ago and is now seeking donations to complete his project.

"Taking Note, for the first time ever, documents the exciting history of animal rights and music and features exclusive interviews with over 100 musicians from across genres and the globe," writes Chris.

"Protest has always played a huge part in the music world with artists throughout history using their music and platforms to incite change and help make the world a better place. Not only will this film tell a story that has never been documented before, but its story also features some of the world's biggest music stars from across genres and eras, giving a brand new perspective on the music world that has never been seen.

"Our hope is that our viewers will be inspired to make a change for animals through the power of music in the same way I was," he adds.

The current goal stands at £50,000 and donations can be made through the film's official IndieGoGo fundraising page. A range of perks are on offer, including signed merchandise and the opportunity to have your name appear in the credits.

Money raised will help complete the film, licence music and video archive clips, produce a soundtrack and pay for any legal expenses incurred before the official release.

Check out the trailer below.