Enslaved launch fan vote for Roadburn online set

Last week Enslaved announced details of their Cinematic Summer Tour – three online appearances that have been planned for July, August and September.

The first – the Chronicles Of The Northbound – will take place on July 30 in conjunction with Roadburn, and today, Enslaved are asking fans to vote on the tracks they want to hear.

The poll will run from June 9-12, with Enslaved frontman Grutle Kjellson saying: “Thanks for the absolutely overwhelming response and excitement in connection with our latest escapades! Through hard work and cunning planning, we have been able to set up no less than three streaming events.

“They will be shows with full production, and they will all be free to watch! The first of the events will take place July 30 in collaboration with the mighty Roadburn festival! This set will contain songs from all eras of our 29 year long career, and we'll invite YOU to join us in the selection of the songs."

Roadburn's artistic director Walter Hoeijmakers adds: “From their impromptu headlining slot at Roadburn 2008 to being an artist in residence, and Ivar as our co-curator – along with Einar Selvik – there has always been a very strong, palpable connection between Enslaved and Roadburn: artistically, musically and personally.

“Being able to support Enslaved on this Cinematic Summer Tour, and hosting their Chronicles Of The Northbound performance makes us feel humble, and proud as well, as it’s a testimony to our everlasting friendship. Plus, it will keep much-needed shows going in these testing times, albeit virtual.

“It will keep us feel alive, and fuels our strength to overcome the horrible adversity we’re currently facing. Thank you so much for offering us hope and comfort through your musical journey of discovery, Enslaved.”

On August 20, Enslaved will perform a Below The Lights set which will be in conjunction with the Beyond The Gates festival, with the band wrapping up the trio of sets on September 30 at the Summer Breeze festival with Utgard - The Journey Within.

All three shows will be broadcast on Enslaved's YouTube channel.