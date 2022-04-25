Eminem’s Lose Yourself in the style of Linkin Park is the greatest early 2000s banger you’ve never heard

By ( ) published

Why has it taken this long for someone to mash up Eminem and Linkin Park?

Eminem and Linkin Park
(Image credit: Dave Hogan/Getty/Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

Between them, Eminem and Linkin Park pretty much owned the early 00s. But beyond zillions of record sales and $$$$ in the bank, they didn’t have that much in common - one was a chainsaw-wielding rapper who verbally torched anyone who came within range, the other were a bunch of clean-cut nu metallers who didn’t even cuss on their early albums.

But YouTuber Anthony Vincent - aka the The Artist Formerly Known As Ten Second Song guy – and collaborator Jonathan Young have managed to locate the sweet spot between the two by covering Slim Shady’s 2002 hit Lose Yourself in the style of Hybrid Theory-era Linkin Park.

Granted, Lose Yourself - which originally appeared on the soundtrack to the movie 8 Mile – is already the closest Eminem came to a rap-metal song, but here it’s given a proper nu metal makeover. Where the original was a lesson in escalating fury, this turns it into the kind of banger guaranteed to fill the dancefloor of any club in 2002, complete with distorted Chester Bennington-inspired vocals and industrial-adjacent riffs. Plus bonus points for Young’s Brad Delson-style red cans.

Check it out below, the head to Vincent’s YouTube page for more genre-related beam-crossing goodness.

Metal Hammer
Metal Hammer

Founded in 1983, Metal Hammer is the global home of all things heavy. We have breaking news, exclusive interviews with the biggest bands and names in metal, rock, hardcore, grunge and beyond, expert reviews of the lastest releases and unrivalled insider access to metal's most exciting new scenes and movements. No matter what you're into – be it heavy metal, punk, hardcore, grunge, alternative, goth, industrial, djent or the stuff so bizarre it defies classification – you'll find it all here, backed by the best writers in our game.