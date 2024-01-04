"A next-generation tribute to the musical legend": an Elvis Presley hologram show is set to premiere in London

Elvis Evolution, the world's first Elvis Presley hologram experience, is set to premiere in London later this year.

Launched in collaboration between Elvis’ estate, Authentic Brands Group and UK-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality, the “jaw-dropping concert experience” will see the late king of rock'n'roll brought to life via a life-sized virtual hologram.

Elvis's image will be captured through the piecing together of thousands of personal photos and home-video footage using artificial intelligence, with his hologram set to "perform iconic moments in musical history on a UK stage for the first time”.

Following the show's debut in London in November 2024, it'll then move on to Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo, giving international fans a chance to see the late legend in performance for the very first time - Elvis never performed outside of North America during life.

Speaking of the show, chief executive of Layered Reality, Andrew McGuinness, says: “Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley.

“Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it."

He continues, “It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

The not-yet-disclosed central London location for the show will additionally host an Elvis-themed bar and restaurant with live music.

Elvis Evolution arrives following the immense success of ABBA's virtual concert, Abba Voyage, which launched in May 2022 and has since contributed £322.6m in turnover to the London economy.

Another band following the immersive trend is the recently-retired Kiss, who announced back in December that would will be continuing their legacy through the use of avatars.