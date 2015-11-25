Elize Ryd stars in Gus G promo for What Lies Below

Gus G has released a video for his track What Lies Below, featuring Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd.

The song is taken from the Firewind and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist’s second solo album Brand New Revolution, released earlier this year. The promo is directed by Patric Ullaeus.

Meanwhile, Henning Basse has been confirmed as Firewind’s new frontman. Firewind say: “Some of you might know him from his work in Metalium, others might have also seen him on stage with us. Henning is no stranger to Firewind fans as he toured the world with us back in 2007.

“Since last year he started playing some shows with Gus G’s solo band and he delivered amazing performances, stunning the crowds all over Europe. Henning is an amazing frontman and a personality that totally fits with what Firewind is all about.”