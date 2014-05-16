Electric Citizen debut release set

British-inspired American psychedelic band Electric Citizen will release their debut album Sateen in July, they've confirmed.

The four-piece formed a year ago and quickly drew acclaim for early single Burning In Hell – hear it below.

The nine-track record is described as comparable to Blood Ceremony, Wolf People and Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, while being inspired by Pentagram, Sir Lord Baltimore and Amon Duul.

RidingEasy Records say: “From the cloudy and mystical swirl of Hawk Nightingale to the shades of folk metal on Shallow Water, Electric Citizen pitch scholarly interpretations of the old guard in new and electrifying ways and not always from the vaults of forgotten masters.”

Sateen is set for launch on July 1.

Electric Citizen: Burning In Hell