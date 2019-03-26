Eight more bands added to Bloodstock bill

Bloodstock organisers have revealed the names of a further eight artists who will play at this year’s event.

The UK festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 8-11, with Sabaton, Scorpions and Parkway Drive previously confirmed as headliners.

Today it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by Krysthla, All Hail The Yeti, Barbarian Hermit, Blind River, Footprints In The Custard, Bongcauldron, Ten Ton Slug and Countless Skies.

Krysthla will play on the Ronnie James Dio Main Stage on the Saturday, while All Hail The Yeti will take to the same stage on the Sunday.

Barbarian Hermit, Blind River, Footprints In The Custard and Ten Ton Slug all land Thursday slots on the Sophie Lancaster Stage, while Bongcauldron and Countless Skies will play the Sophie Stage on the Friday.

Bloodstock’s Strongest Man returns to the main arena on the Friday, while the following day sees Britain’s Strongest Women compete. Check out the website of official sponsors Heavy Metal Lifting Club for further information.

The first phase of Bloodstock’s club nights will get under way early next month across the UK. The nights will see fans getting the chance to win weekend tickets and more, while you’ll also be able to take part in a range of activities.

Check out a list of confirmed dates below. More nights will be announced in due course.

Other artists previously announced for Bloodstock 2019 include Anthrax, Soulfly, Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom, Tesseract, Dee Snider, Queensryche, Cradle Of Filth, Code Orange, Cancer Bats and Raging Speedhorn.

Tickets are available from the official Bloodstock website.

Bloodstock 2019 UK Club Nights

Apr 06: Stoke-on-Trent Devil’s Night at The Sugarmill

Apr 11: Reading Q Bar

Apr 12: Bristol PHUCT at The Lanes

Apr 13: Camberley Agincourt

Apr 13: Newcastle Grindhouse at Reds Bar Northumbria Uni

Apr 20: Glasgow Cathouse

Apr 20: Norwich Meltdown at The Waterfront

Apr 27: Liverpool Electrik Warehouse at Pandamonium

Apr 27: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

Apr 27: Sheffield Corporation

May 03: Woking Schism

May 04: Stoke-on-Trent Devil’s Night at The Sugarmill

May 10: Bristol PHUCT at The Lanes

May 10: Portsmouth The Wedgewood Rooms

May 11: Coventry The Phoenix

May 18: Aberdeen Heavy Resistance at The Shack

May 18: Norwich Meltdown at The Waterfront

May 25: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club