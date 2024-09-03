Listen to Eddie Vedder team up with members of AC/DC and Red Hot Chili Peppers for new version of Tom Petty's Room At The Top, one of 21 Petty covers on the soundtrack to Bad Monkey

Covers of Tom Petty songs by Eddie Vedder, Weezer, The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile, Larkin Poe and more will appear on the soundtrack album for new Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey, set for release via HighTower Music on October 4.

Vedder's cover of Room At The Top was recorded by an all-star band including Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, AC/DC bassist Chris Chaney, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, producer Andrew Watt (The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam), singer-songwriter Glen Hansard and Pearl Jam's touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers).

Vedder had previously performed a cover of the song at the 2018 Oscars ceremony, staged at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The singer has also covered Petty's I Won't Back Down and Wildflowers in concert over the years.

Listen to the cover of Room At The Top below:

Room at the Top (from "Bad Monkey") - YouTube Watch On

In a new interview with Vulture, the show's music supervisor Tony Von Pervieux reveals that he got approval from Tom Petty's daughter Adria for the project, and that he sent her every cover on the soundtrack, which also features eight selections from the score.

“We would get comments like, ‘We really like this one, great job,’” he says. “Being able to have conversations with Adria and her letting me know she’s a fan of the soundtrack was significant. She said the bands were correctly chosen, they nailed each cover independently, and it felt like it all came together cohesively.”

The album tracklisting is as follows:

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. You Wreck Me - The War On Drugs

2. Room at the Top - Eddie Vedder

3. I Won't Back Down - Sharon Van Etten

4. Even the Losers - Fitz and The Tantrums

5. Don't Do Me Like That - flipturn

6. Runnin' Down A Dream - Larkin Poe

7. Mary Jane's Last Dance - Jamie Jackson

8. You're Gonna Get It - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

9. Sins of My Youth - Kurt Vile

10. Yer So Bad - Meridian Brothers

11. Wildflowers - Charlotte Lawrence

12. Into the Great Wide Open - Lissie

13. Don't Fade on Me - Chiiild

14. Supernatural Radio - GoldFord

15. You Don't Know How It Feels - Stephen Marley

16. Here Comes My Girl - Weezer

17. Don't Come Around Here No More - Nathaniel Raitliff

18. Stop Draggin' My Heart Around - Briston Maroney

19. The Waiting - Marcus King

20. Breakdown - WAZ

21. Free Fallin' (feat. Kina Grannis) - Imaginary Future

22. Main Title Theme (from "Bad Monkey") - Jamie Jackson & WAZ

23. Yancy and Neville - WAZ & Jamie Jackson

24. Dragon Queen - WAZ & Jamie Jackson

25. Eyes over Keys - WAZ & Jamie Jackson

26. Egg Chases Neville - WAZ & Jamie Jackson

27. One That Got Away - WAZ & Jamie Jackson

28. Bee Drop - WAZ & Jamie Jackson

29. The Storm Is Coming - WAZ & Jamie Jackson