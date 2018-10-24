Ed Sheeran loves a bit of Korn and Marilyn Manson... who'd have thought it?

He’s appeared on a spoof Jimmy Kimmel sketch playing acoustic versions of Iron Maiden’s Run To The Hills and Limp Bizkit’s Break Stuff, but it turns out Ed Sheeran actually likes a bit of metal.

The pop star was at Marilyn Manson’s show in Nashville earlier this week – and as if that wasn’t enough, the singer/songwriter got to hang out backstage with Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch following the performance.

Welch uploaded a picture of the pair to his Instagram account, saying: “Of course Ed Sheeran would walk right past me and Munky at the Marilyn Manson concert and tell us he just listened to Freak On A Leash earlier today.

“Why should we be surprised.”

So there you have it. One of the world’s biggest mainstream solo artists really does like music with a harder edge. Maybe he’ll ditch the acoustic guitar for something a bit more substantial on his next album.

Back in February, Asking Alexandria performed an acoustic cover of Sheeran's track Perfect.