Early Hendrix recordings to see the light of day

A total of 88 rare recordings by Jimi Hendrix will be remastered and released following the resolution of a long-running legal dispute.

The tracks were recorded between 1965-1967 during Hendrix’s stint with Curtis Knight And The Squires, a New York-based R&B act. Following years of litigation, the songs now belong to his family company, Experience Hendrix LLC, and Sony Music’s catalogue division.

According to Rolling Stone, the deal ends decades of legal wrangling between the Hendrix family and PPX Enterprises along with Ed Chalpin, who recorded the tracks.

The material will now be remastered by Eddie Kramer, who was behind some of Hendrix’s best-loved albums and released over the next three years.