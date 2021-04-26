Eagles smash Hotel California has been remixed with kittens because this is the internet and anything can happen

Cute critters singing along to rock music on the internet is the gift that just keeps on giving. As we continue to work our way through the animal kingdom, this week we've landed on the Felidae family (yes, that is the scientific term for the cat family and yes, we did have to Google that).

Courtesy of superguitarlicks on TikTok, the latest in the saga sees three small cats helping out on the Eagles 1977 classic hit Hotel California. During Don Felder (or as a commenter would have it, Don Feline), and Joe Walsh’s interplay on the track’s mighty guitar solo, clips of kittens mewing fill in on the high notes, and it makes for some super adorable – and pretty funny – listening.

In other animal-related news, recently, we were blessed with a video of a rooster singing to Mudvayne's floor-filling anthem Dig, and found a rock'n'roll parrot with a talent for expertly squawking along to the likes of Led Zeppelin, Guns N' Roses and The Beatles. Nature truly is healing.

Watch the Hotel California ft. cats video below: