Eagles postpone ceremony due to Frey's health

The Eagles planned appearance at the Kennedy Center Honours event in Washington on December 6 has been postponed while Glenn Frey battles health issues.

The ceremony which recognises “individuals whose impact and genius have left an indelible mark on civilisation” will go ahead, but without the Los Angeles band.

Billboard reports that Frey “has had a recurrence of previous intestinal issues, which will require major surgery and a lengthy recovery period.”

Frey, Don Henley, Timothy Schmit and Joe Walsh will attend the event next year to receive the honour.

Musician Carole King, producer/director George Lucas, Boston Pops conductor Seiji Ozawa and actresses Rita Moreno and Cicely Tyson will be honoured this year.

Eagles honoured by Kennedy Center